Adam Peaty hits form to retain British title

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 9.19pm
Adam Peaty retained his British title in the 100m breaststroke (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam Peaty produced the second fastest time of 2022 in the 100 metres breaststroke as he retained his British title in Sheffield.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist posted a time of 58.58 seconds at the British Championships at Ponds Forge, finishing half a second in front of Loughborough team-mate James Wilby.

Only Holland’s Arno Kamminga has swum faster this year, when he finished in 58.52 in February.

It is a promising start for Peaty in just his second event since the Tokyo Olympics as he looks to peak for the Commenwealth Games and World Championships later this year.

Elsewhere, Daniel Jervis won the 400m freestyle title with a time of 3:50.36 and Sebastian Somerset was champion in the 50m backstroke, finishing in 25.30.

Imogen Clark finished ahead of Commenwealth champion Sarah Vasey in the women’s 50m backstroke and Abbie Wood claimed victory in the 200m freestyle where Freya Colbert finished third, shortly before winning the 400m medley.

