Wealdstone and Maidenhead share stalemate By Press Association April 5 2022, 9.47pm Wealdstone drew at home with Maidenhead (Catherine Ivill/PA) Wealdstone and Maidenhead were forced to share the spoils as they drew 0-0. The point moves the Stones up to 17th in the National League table while the Magpies remain 19th. Maidenhead had a chance to find the opener 10 minutes in but George Wickens made a good save to deny Shaun Donnellan before Kane Ferdinand fired the rebound over the bar. Wealdstone came close just after the half-hour mark but Nathan Ashmore was equal to Rhys Browne's effort. Sam Barratt had a good chance for the Magpies five minutes into the second half but his free-kick smashed off the crossbar. The Stones had another chance through Charles Clayden, but his effort was poked wide from Jaydn Mundle-Smith's cross.