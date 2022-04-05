MK Dons into automatic promotion places with win over Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons moved into the top two in League One for the first time this season after a 2-1 win over rock-bottom Crewe at Stadium MK.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott set the Dons on their way to an eighth win in nine matches before international team-mate Conor Coventry doubled the lead before half-time, leapfrogging Liam Manning’s men above Rotherham into the top two.

Spurs loanee Parrott was the beneficiary of a sublime pass from Dean Lewington which he controlled and lifted over helpless Alex keeper Dave Richards.

Top scorer Scott Twine tested the crossbar with a free-kick just past the half-hour mark before West Ham loanee Coventry made it 2-0 when he glided through the Crewe midfield and slammed home his first Dons goal.

The defeat signalled a 14th loss in 15 matches for the visitors, who pulled a goal back through Bassala Sambou in the final minute of injury time.