Zach Robinson rescues AFC Wimbledon a point against 10-man Charlton

Zach Robinson’s dramatic late leveller rescued AFC Wimbledon a point as they drew 1-1 with 10-man Charlton at Plough Lane.

The visitors went ahead through Jayden Stockley midway through the second half after a dangerous tackle from Ryan Inniss had reduced them to 10 men.

But Robinson’s 87th-minute equaliser gave the struggling Dons some hope of survival to leave them four points adrift of 20th-place Morecambe in the League One table.

There was nothing to separate the two sides at half-time, as both teams struggled to create any meaningful chances.

In the 49th minute, Inniss replaced the injured Sam Lavelle but was shown a straight red just seven minutes later for a reckless challenge on George Marsh.

Stockley powered a header past Nik Tzanev in the 69th minute following a breakaway run from Adam Matthews down the right flank.

But Dons rallied and managed to find an equaliser late on through Robinson, who headed home Ethan Chislett’s cross from close range to earn a share of the spoils.