Wigan see off Accrington to regain pole position in League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan regained leadership of Sky Bet League One for the first time since January in emphatic style thanks to a 3-0 home victory over Accrington.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half hour, but were unable to find a breakthrough which would have put pressure on the home side.

Yeboah Amankwah fired wide and Matt Butcher forced a decent save from Ben Amos – and that seemed to be the wake-up call Wigan needed.

Joe Bennett should have opened the scoring but headed wide from Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.

But the left-back made amends with a brilliant free-kick that flew into the top corner eight minutes before half-time.

Five minutes later, Josh Magennis headed home Max Power’s inviting delivery to double the lead.

And Will Keane made it 3-0 on 57 minutes, following up to tap home after Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin dropped a Power free-kick at his feet.

Darikwa and Bennett almost made it four, before Callum Lang hit the bar late on.