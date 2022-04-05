Wigan see off Accrington to regain pole position in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Wigan see off Accrington to regain pole position in League One

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 10.11pm
Josh Magennis was on target in Wigan’s win (PA)
Josh Magennis was on target in Wigan’s win (PA)

Wigan regained leadership of Sky Bet League One for the first time since January in emphatic style thanks to a 3-0 home victory over Accrington.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half hour, but were unable to find a breakthrough which would have put pressure on the home side.

Yeboah Amankwah fired wide and Matt Butcher forced a decent save from Ben Amos – and that seemed to be the wake-up call Wigan needed.

Joe Bennett should have opened the scoring but headed wide from Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.

But the left-back made amends with a brilliant free-kick that flew into the top corner eight minutes before half-time.

Five minutes later, Josh Magennis headed home Max Power’s inviting delivery to double the lead.

And Will Keane made it 3-0 on 57 minutes, following up to tap home after Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin dropped a Power free-kick at his feet.

Darikwa and Bennett almost made it four, before Callum Lang hit the bar late on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier