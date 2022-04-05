Taylor Harwood-Bellis own goal eases Reading’s relegation fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading moved eight points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Stoke.

Skipper Michael Morrison put Reading ahead in the 13th minute, as the home side dominated much of the first half, but Stoke substitute Romaine Sawyers equalised shortly before the interval.

Reading recaptured their lead midway through the second period, when Lucas Joao’s header was deflected in by Stoke defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The hosts had gone into the game at the SCL Stadium unbeaten in three matches under interim manager Paul Ince.

Midfielder Josh Laurent scored an 82nd-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Barnsley on Saturday, adding to his late winner in the previous 1-0 home triumph over Blackburn.

Mid-table Stoke had ended a winless run of eight league games with successive home victories over Millwall and Sheffield United.

However, they had not won on the road in seven outings since mid-January.

Reading winger Tom Ince – son of Ince Sr and a Stoke loanee – was ineligible to play against his parent club, with Junior Hoilett filling the gap.

And it was Canada international Hoilett who caused numerous problems for the Stoke defence on the right flank early on. From one of his many crosses, Reading went in front.

Morrison’s header was smartly saved by goalkeeper Jack Bonham at close range but, fortuitously for the hosts, the ball rebounded back off Morrison and over the line.

Little was seen of Stoke as an attacking threat, with Reading keeper Orjan Nyland not called upon in the early stages.

Stoke’s cause was not helped, either, when midfielder Jordan Thompson was injured – after a poor tackle from Ovie Ejaria – and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

One minute before the break, Stoke levelled through Sawyers – Thompson’s replacement – from their first attempt on target.

Sawyers sent in a powerful drive from the edge of the area and it burst through Nyland’s weak attempted save into the roof of the net.

Reading tried to quickly regain their lead after the break but Laurent’s speculative effort from a tight angle was easily caught by Bonham.

Stoke replied through 11-goal top scorer Jacob Brown yet his optimistic 20-yarder flew well over the bar.

Bonham made a superb stop to deny Hoilett but, in the 63rd minute, Reading went back in front.

Joao headed on John Swift’s corner and the ball ricocheted past Bonham off team-mate Harwood-Bellis.

Stoke tried to rally towards the end and should have made it 2-2 only for Brown to blast over an open goal from Tyrese Campbell’s pass.