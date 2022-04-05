Fleetwood extend unbeaten run with draw against Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Fleetwood extend unbeaten run with draw against Lincoln

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 10.23pm
Dan Batty fired a superb opener for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)
Dan Batty fired a superb opener for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA)

Relegation-threatened Fleetwood made it three matches unbeaten in League One with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln.

Dan Batty marked his first start for Fleetwood since February with the opening goal, producing a stunning strike from 25 yards just after the half-hour mark.

Lincoln fought back in the second half and equalised in the 64th minute when Lewis Fiorini drove a low effort past Alex Cairns after a well-worked move.

Fleetwood went closest to getting the winner when Zak Jules’ header was cleared off the line by Conor McGrandles but the home side had to settle for a point, making it five from the last nine available.

The Cod Army remain in 19th place but are now just one point clear of the relegation zone following Morecambe’s win over Oxford. They do have a game in hand on all five sides below them, however.

Lincoln are still in 18th position, eight points clear of Fleetwood having also played a game more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier