Halifax and Solihull Moors play out goalless draw

Play-off rivals Halifax and Solihull Moors shared a goalless draw in the National League.

The Shaymen dropped to third in the table after Wrexham’s emphatic win over Barnet, but remain two points ahead of their visitors.

Solihull are the form team, though, extending their unbeaten run to 14 games, and they had the better chances to win in West Yorkshire.

Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson made a fine save to deny Andrew Dallas with the loose ball being cleared off the line, while Callum Howe put a free header wide in the final 10 minutes.