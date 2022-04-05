Andy Crosby talks up Port Vale’s ‘effort and commitment’ after win over Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Andy Crosby talks up Port Vale’s ‘effort and commitment’ after win over Salford

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 10.45pm
Andy Crosby’s side are third in the table (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Port Vale assistant manager Andy Crosby hailed his side’s “effort and commitment” after the 1-0 win at Salford.

Harry Charsley struck the winner to end Salford’s 11-game unbeaten run and boost Vale’s League Two automatic-promotion hopes, moving them three points above fourth-placed Northampton.

Crosby said: “We’re immensely proud, their effort and commitment to the cause tonight was incredible against a team who are on an unbelievable run of form.

“For me there was only one team that was going to win the game, if it was going to be 1-0 I thought it’d be to us.

“It was a really good composed finish [from Harry Charsley] and it came from us recycling the throw and trying to play our way and impose our style on them.

“It’s been a good three or four days but now we’ve already spoke about making sure we’re ready and prepared for Oldham on Saturday”

The defeat left Salford two points off the play-off places with six games remaining.

Boss Gary Bowyer said: “I’m obviously disappointed to have lost the football match.

“The manner of the goal is poor defending from us and we haven’t really been cute or clever enough in the final third to really test the goalkeeper.

“They’re the best team in my opinion over the two games that we’ve played against them in the league, I know people will say Forest Green are top but the way that they play and how they play with intensity is good.

“I think it was a brilliant game under the lights with the rain, the following that they brought was magnificent, the noise that they made was magnificent as well and our supporters did the same, we just lacked that quality.

“There’s a hell of a lot of football to play, we’ve got six games, we focus on the next game which is Harrogate.”

