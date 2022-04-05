Bolton hit back to deny Portsmouth in frustrating draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Sadlier’s penalty equaliser earned Bolton a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth, a result neither side needed in their outside chase for the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Sadlier’s 72nd-minute spot-kick came after Hayden Carter’s trip on substitute Elias Kachunga.

Until then Pompey were good value for the lead given to them by 10-goal Aiden O’Brien after 50 minutes.

Despite a suspicion of offside in the build-up, O’Brien side-footed Marcus Harness’s cut-back out of James Trafford’s reach.

The keeper smothered George Hirst’s attempt as the visitors looked to secure a fourth successive win over their former Premier League rivals.

Bolton lost influential skipper Ricardo Santos at half-time and when top scorer Dapo Afolayan limped off after 65 minutes as well, Wanderers feared it might not be their night.

Instead Kachunga, Afolayan’s 65th-minute replacement, was brought down as he chased a pass into the area and Sadlier converted his second goal for the club.

Bolton, with only two wins from their last seven games, remain 11th, 12 points off the top six with five games remaining.

Pompey stay 10th on the same points total but with two games in hand on sixth-placed Wycombe.