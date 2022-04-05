The best I’ve ever seen live – Derek Adams in awe of Trevor Carson’s save

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The best I’ve ever seen live – Derek Adams in awe of Trevor Carson’s save

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 11.03pm
Derek Adams’ side have won their last two games (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Morecambe manager Derek Adams praised goalkeeper Trevor Carson after a string of superb second-half saves helped his side beat play-off chasing Oxford 2-1 and move out of the League One relegation zone.

The Shrimps went down to an early goal from Matty Taylor but hit back with strikes from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton before Carson proved to be the hero to secure a second consecutive win.

Carson saved brilliantly with his legs from Nathan Holland and then tipped away a snapshot with his left hand from substitute Sam Winnall in stoppage time

Adams said: “Trevor pulled off a number of superb saves with one of them being up there with the best I’ve ever seen live and that played a massive part in the win.

“He had no right to make the save really but it was brilliant and played a massive part in the win which means we have now taken six points from six and given ourselves an opportunity to stay in the league.

“It was a great team performance tonight and we showed great resilience and it is great to be out of the bottom four, which means that between now and the end of the season we now have to better the results of teams around us and that is our aim.”

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said there was still a long way to go in the battle for promotion despite a second successive defeat leaving his side three points off the top six.

He said: “In the last two games our opponents have had three shots on target and we have dominated both games for long periods but not got the results.

“There were things we could have improved on obviously especially with our decision making in the final third but everyone who watched the game will know their goalkeeper was unbelievable and made one of the best saves I think I’ve ever seen at this level.

“We are not out of this by any means and we will be fighting all the way to the end of the season.”

