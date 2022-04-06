Football rumours: PSG make offer to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: PSG make offer to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 7.19am
Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches his final two months at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches his final two months at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches the final two months at Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper claims the Ligue 1 club has offered the 29-year-old midfielder less money than his current club to extend his contract. Pogba is understood to be open to joining PSG but would prefer to return to Juventus.

Crystal Palace are open to offers for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, despite him being their “best player”, the Daily Mail writes. The 29-year-old had previously been steadfast in his decision to not sign a new contract at the club – which expires this summer.

Wales’ Gareth Bale warms up on the pitch ahead of the international friendly match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.
Wales’ Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season (Simon Galloway/PA)

The Daily Mirror reports via Deportes Cuatro that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will leave the club at the end of the season, but no decision has been made on where the 32-year-old’s future lies. The Wales international’s agent confirmed Bale will depart the Spanish giant this summer at the end of his contract, hitting out at Spanish media for comparing him to a “parasite”.

Elsewhere, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are among several teams monitoring Benfica’s Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. The Daily Telegraph writes that the Primeira Liga club will want at least £60 million for the 22-year-old who was signed from Almeria in a club-record deal worth around £20 million in 2020.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid have long had their eyes on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (Tim Goode/PA)


Kylian Mbappe: 90min reports that Real Madrid are still confident of signing the 23-year-old forward from PSG this summer, despite rumours that he could be staying in Paris with a new deal.

Phil Foden: The same outlet writes that Manchester City are hopeful of securing a new contract with the 21-year-old midfielder before the end of the season.

