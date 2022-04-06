Ashes winner Ian Bell joins Derbyshire for stint as batting consultant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ashes winner Ian Bell joins Derbyshire for stint as batting consultant

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 9.47am
Ian Bell will spend a couple of months coaching Derbyshire’s batters (Mike Egerton/PA)
Five-time Ashes winner Ian Bell has been announced as Derbyshire’s batting consultant for the first two months of the upcoming county season.

The former England batter’s 7,727 runs in 118 Tests at an average of 42.69 included 22 centuries while he was an instrumental part of the side that reached number one in the rankings in 2011.

Widely acknowledged as one of the most elegant batters of his era, Bell also featured in 161 one-day internationals and eight Twenty20s before hanging up his spikes at the end of the 2020 domestic season.

Ian Bell is a five-time Ashes winner (Philip Brown/Pool/PA)
Bell, who has joined Derbyshire for the opening block of LV= Insurance County Championship fixtures and replaces batting lead Mal Loye, is relishing the chance to work with head coach Mickey Arthur.

The 39-year-old said: “As a young coach, the opportunity to learn from one of the biggest names in the game was massive. Mickey has big plans for the future of Derbyshire, and I’m really excited to be part of it for the next couple of months.

“There’s a lot of talent there. Now it’s about making sure that it’s always on show across all formats. Between them, our batters have more than 100 all-formats centuries and there’s the ability to make big scores, my job is to help them to continue progressing and perform at their best.”

Bell is relishing working with Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur (David Davies/PA)
Bell amassed in excess of 20,000 first-class runs in a distinguished 22-year playing career, helping Warwickshire claim six trophies, including two championship titles.

Arthur said: “As a player, Ian had a career which any batter would be proud of, and it will be a great opportunity for our players to learn from him and develop under his coaching.

“Last season, the batting was an aspect of the squad’s game that needed to improve, so Ian’s arrival gives us a real boost, he has considerable international experience and that will help us continue to drive the standards we’ve set for the team.”

