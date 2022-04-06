Natasha Harding wants fans out in force when Wales face France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Natasha Harding wants fans out in force when Wales face France

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 1.07pm
Natasha Harding is set to win her 99th Wales cap in Friday’s World Cup qualifier against France (David Davies/PA)
Natasha Harding is hoping for a record women’s football crowd in Wales that can help upset France in their World Cup qualifier.

Over 4,000 tickets have already been sold for Friday’s game at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, with confidence growing that Wales can reach their first major women’s tournament under Gemma Grainger.

A record crowd of 5,455 saw Wales beat Estonia 4-0 in Cardiff last October to boost hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“It would be amazing to get that record attendance again,” said Harding, who is set to win her 99th Wales cap against opponents ranked third in the world.

“If we can do that in a small town called Llanelli that would be an amazing achievement by everyone involved.

“Parc y Scarlets has been great to us and it shows we can still turn out unbelievable crowds in west Wales.

“We want to make it our home and I think we’ve done that in the games we’ve played here.”

Wales are five points behind group leaders France – who sealed a 2-0 win in November’s reverse fixture with a stoppage-time goal – and two ahead of Slovenia in the race for second spot.

The runners-up would make the play-offs and Grainger’s side hope to be there in the new bespoke women’s kit which was launched last month.

Harding said: “It’s amazing. I never thought I would see it in my career that we would have a retro bespoke kit made just for us.

“It’s a great step forward for the association. It’s a really good moment to be involved in and the shirt doesn’t look bad, they’ve done alright.”

Harding should win her 100th cap in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Kazakhstan in her customary forward role for Wales.

However, supporters of Women’s Super League club Reading may be forgiven for thinking twice.

Harding said: “Someone said this season for Reading I’ve played full-back, winger, centre-half, four, sweeper, nine and a 10.

“It’s not too bad, I’m ticking them off the list. I try to be as versatile as I can.

“If I know what centre-halves or full-backs do it gives me an edge as a forward player

“That’s what we’ve seen playing for Wales. I’ve scored in most of the games and played my best football.”

