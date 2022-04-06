Andy Considine’s Aberdeen exit confirmed after details of private talks ‘leaked’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Andy Considine’s Aberdeen exit confirmed after details of private talks ‘leaked’

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 3.55pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed defender Andy Considine will leave the club at the end of the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that long-serving defender Andy Considine will leave the club at the end of the season after failing to agree a new deal.

Goodwin moved to clarify the situation after claiming details of a confidential meeting with the 35-year-old had been leaked.

In a statement on the Dons’ website, he said: “I feel compelled to let our supporters know the facts after my meeting with Andy was leaked, which I feel has thrown myself and the club under the bus.

“On 10th February, the club offered Andy a new one-year contract, rewarding him with a six-figure guaranteed deal, and furthermore offered him the opportunity of a pathway into coaching with our youth academy, where the club would continue to invest in his future including his coaching badges.

“Andy’s agent on 23rd March sent in a counter-offer which was over 50 per cent more than our offer in guaranteed wages, and for a two-year contract.

“During my confidential talks with Andy, we discussed the parties being too far apart financially and the reality is that I cannot guarantee him playing time next season. Ultimately, and understandably, Andy wants to play.

“We were to meet again on Thursday to agree a joint statement on Andy moving on after a sterling career and service to Aberdeen.

“Unfortunately, this discussion was leaked, but not by the club, and shouldn’t have been in the public domain until it was agreed by both parties.

“I would prefer to handle these sensitive discussions in-house and not have them played out in the media but feel it is important to now provide an insight into the situation.

“I have to make these difficult decisions and take the emotion out of it. This is entirely a football decision and, as manager of this club, it is my job to ensure we have a dynamic squad fully equipped for the challenges of the new season.”

Considine has enjoyed an 18-year career at Pittodrie and Goodwin, who took over from Stephen Glass in February, thanked him for his service.

He said: “It goes without saying that everyone at the club thanks Andy for all his efforts over many, many years at Pittodrie and we wish him all the very best for the future when he does leave.

“The focus now has to only be about trying to win the game against Ross County on Saturday.”

