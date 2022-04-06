Louis Lynagh would love England call as he targets strong finish with Harlequins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Louis Lynagh would love England call as he targets strong finish with Harlequins

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 7.05pm
Louis Lynagh has scored 11 tries for Harlequins in all competitions this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh has admitted he would love to play for England but knows the best way to achieve his international goal is to remain focused on his club form.

The race to secure the nationality of the Treviso-born back was thrown into sharp focus last season when his tries against Bristol and Exeter helped Quins secure a remarkable Gallagher Premiership title in June.

Lynagh, the son of Aussie great Michael, is eligible to represent the Wallabies, Italy or England, who he has played for at age-group level having spent most of his life in the country.

Even though the 21-year-old has been included in several of Eddie Jones’ squads, he is yet to earn an international debut but was listed as a travelling reserve for the trip to France at the end of last month’s Six Nations campaign.

“Greater things like England and international honours will come only if I play well for Harlequins,” Lynagh said ahead of Sunday’s visit to Top14 leaders Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“It was a great experience being able to go to Paris and experience that last game with France winning there, the atmosphere in the Stade de France was amazing. It is something I will cherish for the rest of my life, my first Six Nations game being able to experience that.

“But the most important thing is if I translate what I have learned in England camps to playing for Harlequins and playing well, that is all I can do.

“I would love to play for England as I am here and if I get that opportunity and Eddie calls me tomorrow and says ‘play for us’ then there is no way I’m saying no!

“Really though it’s just about focusing on this weekend against Montpellier and then the following weekend and finishing off the season strongly.”

Lynagh first received England recognition when he trained with the squad in September before he was in and around the group for the Autumn Nations series matches.

A bout of Covid-19 in March further disrupted his time under the watchful eye of Jones but the 11-try wing is happy with the advice he has received, especially with a summer series away to Australia on the horizon.

“Eddie and myself have a really positive relationship and there is a lot of honesty going on when we do have chats,” Lynagh added.

“Speaking about France, to look at it overall, I wasn’t even selected in the initial Six Nations group, so to be able to see that progress of getting back into the squad, training there, coming back to play for Quins, then doing well enough to be invited back and go as a travelling reserve, I am taking the right steps.

“I have got a really good relationship with Eddie and we have had some really good chats about how I can take my game forward, where he sees me in the future and how it can align with Quins, but he has said the most important thing to focus on is playing as much as possible and playing well because the rest will take care of itself.

“That is something my dad has always said to me, as well as saying there is no point worrying about relationships with international coaches until you play well enough to warrant a place there.”

