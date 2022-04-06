Former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith dies aged 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith dies aged 50

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 7.37pm Updated: April 6 2022, 8.03pm
Former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50 (PA)
Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50.

Smith, who was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in November 2019, also played for Glasgow Warriors, Caledonia Reds and Northampton.

Scottish Rugby tweeted: “Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith sadly passed away earlier today aged 50.

“A hugely respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone associated with rugby in Scotland and throughout the game. All our thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends at this time.”

Smith made 61 appearances for Scotland and six for the Lions, who said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith.

“Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the great props to play the game. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Tom.”

Named in Sir Ian McGeechan’s Lions squad to face South Africa in 1997, despite having played just three times for the Scots, he would go on to play in all three Tests as the tourists won a thrilling series 2-1.

He retained his place four years later in Australia, again starting all three Test clashes in a series that ended 3-0 to the Wallabies.

Two years later he was celebrating again, as Jim Telfer’s Scotland side won the final edition of the Five Nations.

The honour of captaining Scotland was first bestowed during the 2001 autumn Tests while the following year his talents were recognised as he was named among a World XV.

Smith started his professional club career with Caledonian Reds in 1996 before racking up stints at Glasgow Caledonians and Brive.

He brought the curtain down on his playing career in 2009 after an eight-year spell at Northampton, aged 37.

Smith returned north of the border soon after as he moved into coaching with Edinburgh, then enjoying three years in France from 2012 as he was recruited to look after Lyon’s forwards.

A Northampton statement read: “Deeply sad news this evening as we hear that Tom Smith has passed away.

“The British & Irish Lion was one of the most gifted props ever to pull on the BG&G jersey, and an incredible character to boot.

“Our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones at this time.”

