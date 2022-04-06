Marco Silva urges Fulham to maintain ‘high standards’ for remaining games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marco Silva insists Fulham have to stay focused on finishing off their promotion charge after watching his team take another big step towards the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 38th goal of a fantastic season was enough to lift the Cottagers 17 points clear of the play-off zone as they secured a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

And if Nottingham Forest lose at home to Birmingham on Saturday, Fulham will be up if they beat Coventry at Craven Cottage the following day.

But Silva, whose side have now won 12 of their last 16 league matches since the turn of the year, wants to remain calm and concentrate on the days ahead.

He said: “In four days we had a derby in London at QPR and away in Boro. We have six points, two clean sheets, and the feeling is really good.

“Our standards are high. I have told them we have to celebrate this win and smile because we achieved a massive result here with the heart and organisation needed. The Championship is like this.

“The feeling, the environment inside the dressing room, is really good but we know we want to celebrate more in the weeks ahead. This is a massive step towards what we want.

“I don’t like to talk about ifs, I prefer to keep working hard and win matches until the moment comes.

“We will do our best to achieve it. We will fight for it and fight to be champion. Now is not the moment to talk about it.

“I am pleased for Mitro, not just because he scored so many goals but the way he is working. 38 goals is an amazing number but I’m sure he will score more because we keep creating chances for him. He is playing well and we will score goals.

“Knowing the quality Boro have, I knew it would probably be the toughest game we have this season. Boro are strong at home, there is always a fantastic atmosphere behind them.

“But my players deserved it in terms of our togetherness and team spirit.”

While Fulham look set for an immediate return to the Premier League, Middlesbrough still have plenty of work to do if they are to finish in a play-off place.

Boro’s defeat ended a run of eight straight wins at the Riverside and saw them fall to seventh, two points behind Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest above them.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said: “I am extremely frustrated. We were well in the game from the off, especially in the second half.

“I am a bit disappointed. We turned the ball over too cheaply first half. It seemed we lacked a bit of belief to go toe-to-toe with the best team in the division.

“We did second half, the goal against was a poor one. It was a poor challenge from Matt Crooks, got booked, and our prep was about where Mitrovic gets into the middle of the goal and we have not blocked that run for him to score.

“We were on the back foot then, whereas up to that point we were on the front foot and I felt we would go on to win at that point rather than lose, I don’t know how.

“Fulham are the best team by a distance, smashed everyone all season home and away. You don’t go through the season going perfect but the consistency they have shown has been incredible.

“Pats on the back we went to the end, but there is a reason why teams win divisions because they come away on a wet and windy northern night and get the result they want.”