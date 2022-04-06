Steve Cooper demands more from Forest as they move into play-off places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper demands more from Forest as they move into play-off places

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 10.51pm
Steve Cooper’s side moved into the play-offs (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Cooper’s side moved into the play-offs (Scott Wilson/PA)

Steve Cooper demanded yet more from his Nottingham Forest players despite a 2-0 win over Coventry lifting his side into the play-off places.

Brennan Johnson’s 15th of the season and a well-taken strike from James Garner, either side of half-time, secured a fourth consecutive Championship win for Forest.

But they did not have it all their own way and Coventry might have taken something from the game had they made more of their own chances.

Cooper has told his players they cannot rest on their laurels as they head into their final eight games.

“It was a really important win, that is the headline for me. It was a challenging game, tactically. They way they set up does really test you positionally,” said Cooper.

“I know Coventry are a rival, but I have a lot of respect for the way they play and the way they have stuck to that, over the years. They test you.

“We had to be positionally right and, in general, we were. But we turned the ball over too much in the first half, we did not make enough passes and took too many touches, so we never got fluidity. When we did, the goals were excellent.

“Brennan did excellent in a manic moment, showing great composure for the first goal. I thought we were better in the second half and created enough good moments to get the second goal. We saw out a challenging game fairly comfortably.

“It was an important win, with some really good bits – and some things we need to address. A clean sheet, two goals… there were loads of positives. But I am always going to want more.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins felt that the finishing power of Forest made the difference, as his side suffered a fourth game without a win to deal a blow to their own play-off hopes.

“I don’t think we were unlucky, it was that we did not take our chances when we needed to. When you are playing against a top team, they keep going. Forest have beaten Arsenal, Leicester and were unlucky against Liverpool (in the FA Cup),” said Robins.

“I have not seen too many teams do what we have done to them. We are a really good side, but you look at it and think ‘he has taken off Keinan Davis and Brennan Johnson – a £20m forward – and brought Sam Surridge and Lewis Grabban on.

“Then Joe Lolley comes on, who I had at Huddersfield so I know his quality. We have really good quality, but what we do not have is the quality to and be ruthless all of the time.

“We are ruthless some of the time – we do have that – but we do not do it all of the time. Forest have that. They can be ruthless because they have that extra little bit of quality.

“That is the difference between the two teams at the moment.”

