Football rumours: Erik Ten Hag to target Ruben Neves if appointed Man Utd boss

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 7.41am
Erik Ten Hag (pictured) will make Ruben Neves his first transfer target if he is appointed Manchester United boss (Tess Derry/PA)

What the papers say

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, 52, will make Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves his first transfer target if he is appointed Manchester United manager, according to The Sun. The Red Devils have reportedly tried to sign the 25-year-old in the last two transfer windows but their Premier League rivals have refused to budge.

In more gossip related to the Dutch manager, Ten Hag is planning to take 20-year-old Ajax defender Jurrien Timber with him to Old Trafford if he lands the top job. The Star writes that Ten Hag is the current frontrunner to replace Ralf Rangnick, although Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also rumoured to still be in the running.

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku could be returning to Inter Milan (Joe Giddens/PA)

Elsewhere, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be returning to Inter Milan after falling out of favour with Thomas Tuchel, the Daily Mirror says. The 28-year-old signed with the Blues over the summer for £97.5million. His former club is reportedly open to his return.

The Daily Star writes that Leeds defender Luke Ayling wants to spend the rest of his career at the club. The 30-year-old will be out of contract at the end of next season and his future currently remains unclear.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba reportedly wants to return to Juventus (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Paul Pogba: Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that the 29-year-old midfielder would prefer to return to Juventus over PSG when his Manchester United deal expires this summer, but the Serie A side have doubts over the transfer because of his wage demands and age.

Timo Werner: Corriere dello Sport writes that the agent of the 26-year-old Chelsea forward has been in Italy meeting with AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta.

