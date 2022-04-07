Katy Nicholls has no plans to end career as she gets ready to become a mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Katy Nicholls has no plans to end career as she gets ready to become a mother

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 10.03am
Katy Nicholls has revealed she is expecting her first child this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Katy Nicholls has revealed she is expecting her first child this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Olympic sprinter Katy Nicholls has set her sights on returning to elite competition after revealing she is expecting her first child this summer.

The 29-year-old Nicholls, nee Marchant, is due to join the growing number of mums within the British Cycling squad after former Olympic champion Elinor Barker gave birth to her son Nico last month.

And, like Barker, Nicholls wants to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Dame Laura Kenny, Dame Sarah Storey and Lizzie Deignan in returning to racing at the highest level after becoming a mother.

Rio Olympic Games 2016 – Day Eleven
Nicholls, nee Marchant, won Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016 (David Davies/PA)

“I wasn’t entirely sure whether I was going to carry on after Tokyo, I didn’t know what the next few years were going to look like, but something in me feels unfinished,” Nicholls told the PA news agency.

“I don’t want to stop and I don’t want having a baby to stop my career so it’s great to have those role models to show you it doesn’t have to.”

Nicholls, who won individual sprint bronze at the Rio Olympics, rode to sixth in the sprint in Tokyo before her keirin hopes were ended by a crash in the quarter-finals.

She admitted she went to Japan not 100 per cent certain if she would continue racing beyond, but her mind is made up now.

“On the plane back I felt I was not quite finished, I still had things I wanted to do,” she said. “And once I found out I was pregnant, something else came over me and I thought, ‘I’m definitely not done’. I love a challenge and I’d really like to give this a go.”

But the challenge of coming back will be two-fold for Nicholls. She has been the face of Britain’s women’s sprint for the past five years, a time when a lack of depth meant they did not qualify for the team event in Tokyo.

However, the bronze medal won by the young quartet of Milly Tanner, Blaine Ridge-Davis, Sophie Capewell and Lauren Bate at the World Championships in Roubaix last October points to a brighter future, and a battle for selection.

“I think that drives me even more,” said Nicholls, who plans to attend this month’s Nations Cup in Glasgow as a fan to cheer her team-mates on. “That team environment was something I craved. Tokyo and Rio were an individual ball game, so I don’t know if that influenced me in wanting to carry on.

“The fact the girls are up and coming, it’s a really exciting feeling and I want to be part of that. I want to ride a team sprint in Paris. Hopefully everything goes to plan and I’ll give it my best shot to be there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier