No fresh injury concerns for Carlisle ahead of Exeter’s visit

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 10.29am
Bristol City assistant manger Paul Simpson speaks to the media after the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021.
Bristol City assistant manger Paul Simpson speaks to the media after the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson could pick from the same squad for the visit of Exeter.

The Blues appear to have come through their 2-2 draw at Tranmere last weekend without picking up any new injuries.

Callum Guy (knee) and Jamie Devitt remain sidelined and are expected to miss the rest of the season.

Joel Senior is also absent with a long-term knee injury.

Exeter can welcome back Padraig Amond and Nigel Atangana for the mammoth 347-mile trip.

Amond was ineligible against his parent club Newport last weekend while Atangana completed a three-match ban.

But the Grecians, who could only name six substitutes last week, still have injury concerns.

Sam Nombe, Jonathan Grounds, Harry Kite and Kyle Taylor are all expected to miss out.

