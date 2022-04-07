Forest Green pushing for promotion without injured striker Matty Stevens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forest Green pushing for promotion without injured striker Matty Stevens

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 10.59am
Matty Stevens cannot feature as Forest Green push for promotion (Nigel French/PA)
Matty Stevens cannot feature as Forest Green push for promotion (Nigel French/PA)

Forest Green could move to the brink of Sky Bet League Two promotion with victory over Hartlepool.

Rovers are 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Northampton, with a game in hand, and three more would put the champagne firmly on ice.

The New Lawn club have vowed to win promotion for 27-goal striker Matty Stevens, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last weekend.

Boss Rob Edwards will assess the rest of his squad following their midweek win at Mansfield, where everyone appeared to come through unscathed.

Bryn Morris is expected to return for Hartlepool.

The on-loan midfielder missed last week’s defeat by Salford as his fitness is being managed following a recent injury, but he is likely to come back into the fray.

Striker Luke Molyneux will be assessed as he has a shin injury while Joe Grey will also be checked following a knock in the loss to Salford.

Boss Graeme Lee has hinted that on-loan Rotherham defender Jake Hull will be given some game time between now and the end of the season.

