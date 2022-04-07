Midfielder Paul Lewis suspended as Northampton host Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Midfielder Paul Lewis suspended as Northampton host Bradford

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.37am
Northampton’s Paul Lewis misses out after his recent dismissal at Mansfield (Leila Coker/PA)
Northampton will be without suspended midfielder Paul Lewis for their home game against Bradford.

Lewis was sent off for two yellow cards in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Mansfield and sits out a one-game ban.

Defender Ali Koiki has returned to training after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury, but is not expected to be ready in time.

Midfielder Peter Abimbola is back in contention after recovering from a back problem and illness.

Bradford striker Lee Angol is edging closer to his return to action after a long injury lay-off, but is unlikely to feature.

Angol, sidelined since January with a hamstring injury, featured in a friendly defeat at Huddersfield this week.

Winger Charles Vernam is pushing for his first start since recovering from a similar issue having stepped off the bench in City’s last three matches.

Forward Abo Eisa (hamstring) and striker Tom Elliott (knee) remain long-term absentees.

