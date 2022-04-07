Midfielder Paul Lewis suspended as Northampton host Bradford By Press Association April 7 2022, 11.37am Northampton’s Paul Lewis misses out after his recent dismissal at Mansfield (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Northampton will be without suspended midfielder Paul Lewis for their home game against Bradford. Lewis was sent off for two yellow cards in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Mansfield and sits out a one-game ban. Defender Ali Koiki has returned to training after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury, but is not expected to be ready in time. Midfielder Peter Abimbola is back in contention after recovering from a back problem and illness. Bradford striker Lee Angol is edging closer to his return to action after a long injury lay-off, but is unlikely to feature. Angol, sidelined since January with a hamstring injury, featured in a friendly defeat at Huddersfield this week. Winger Charles Vernam is pushing for his first start since recovering from a similar issue having stepped off the bench in City’s last three matches. Forward Abo Eisa (hamstring) and striker Tom Elliott (knee) remain long-term absentees. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Duo suspended as Tranmere prepare to take on Bristol Rovers Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale Antony Evans and Nick Anderton expected to miss out again for Bristol Rovers Jamie Murphy a doubt for Mansfield’s game with Northampton