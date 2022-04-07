Cameron Brannagan could return for out-of-sorts Oxford against Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cameron Brannagan could return for out-of-sorts Oxford against Sunderland

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.55am
Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan has missed the U’s last two games through injury (John Walton/PA)
Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan has missed the U’s last two games through injury (John Walton/PA)

Oxford hope to welcome back midfielder Cameron Brannagan for the visit of promotion rivals Sunderland.

Brannagan suffered a head injury in training and missed successive defeats by Plymouth and Morecambe as Oxford slipped from fifth to eighth in Sky Bet League One.

Elliott Moore has also been absent through illness, with U’s boss Karl Robinson suggesting he will play a back three when the defender is available.

Luke McNally will be checked after suffering a suspected broken nose at Morecambe, while Marcus Browne (hamstring) and Sam Baldock (knee) are expected to miss out again.

Striker Nathan Broadhead could return to the Sunderland line-up after grabbing a last-gasp winner against Gillingham.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil revealed after the 1-0 Stadium of Light victory that Everton loanee Broadhead had been close to a starting spot following an injury lay-off.

Defender Danny Batth’s return after two months out with an ankle problem has also boosted seventh-placed Sunderland, who have one point more than Oxford and a game in hand.

Alex Pritchard was withdrawn against Gillingham after an hour, but that was a precautionary measure following injury and the former Huddersfield and Norwich midfielder is available.

