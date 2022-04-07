Isaiah Jones expected to return for Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Isaiah Jones expected to return for Middlesbrough

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 1.27pm
Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones could return against Hull after illness (Will Matthews/PA)
Middlesbrough expect to welcome back Isaiah Jones at home to Hull.

Jones, who has excelled in a wing-back role this season, missed the defeat to Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham on Wednesday through illness.

Boro’s play-off hopes were dented by that 1-0 Riverside loss and boss Chris Wilder will assess that game before finalising his starting line-up to take on the Tigers.

Marc Bola, Folarin Balogun and Riley McGree are all in contention to start.

Hull are without Randell Williams again and boss Shota Arveladze has not put a timescale on the midfielder’s return.

Williams, signed from Exeter last summer, has not figured since picking up a knee injury in the January win at Bournemouth.

Striker Tom Eaves misses out through suspension after being sent off in the home defeat to Huddersfield.

Defender Lewie Coyle is likely to return to the squad after a two-month absence, but Josh Emmanuel remains sidelined through illness.

