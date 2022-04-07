Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou to work with Simona Halep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou to work with Simona Halep

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 1.35pm
Patrick Mouratoglou is Serena Williams’ long-term coach (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Mouratoglou is Serena Williams’ long-term coach (Adam Davy/PA)

Former world number one Simona Halep has acquired the services of Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Frenchman Mouratoglou says he accepted Halep’s offer to mentor her full time after receiving the approval of Williams, who he has coached for the last 10 years.

Williams is currently on the sidelines due to injury.

Mouratoglou, who has mentored several top players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff, will take up his new role with the Romanian on Tour in Madrid in May.

“In the last eight months I realised how much I’ve missed coaching,” Mouratoglou said on Twitter. “It is the passion of my life and I still feel I have so much to give.

“Simona came to the Mouratoglou Academy before Indian Wells for a training block. I swung by at a few of her practices, watched her train.

“At the end of the week, she asked me if I was available to coach her. I have the highest respect for her but it was out of the question at the time.

“A few weeks later, I had a conversation with Serena and the door opened for me, at least short term, to work with someone else.”

The 30-year-old Halep, who was Wimbledon champion in 2019, announced her split with long-time coach Darren Cahill last September. She is now ranked 20 in the world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier