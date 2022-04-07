Liam Lindsay still banned as Preston host QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Liam Lindsay will sit out Preston’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR on Saturday through suspension.

Lindsay serves the second game of a two-match ban after being sent off for the second time in three appearances at Derby last weekend.

Ched Evans will be checked on after suffering a foot injury at Pride Park, while fellow striker Tom Barkhuizen is edging his way back to fitness having been sidelined since the end of January.

Defender Bambo Diaby was an unused substitute in midweek following a bout of illness, but midfielders Ryan Ledson and Izzy Brown are still out.

Under-pressure QPR boss Mark Warburton could make changes once again after Tuesday night’s trip to Sheffield United brought a fourth successive league defeat.

Warburton made five changes for the game at Bramall Lane with Jimmy Dunne, Jeff Hendrick, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair and Andre Gray getting the nod.

Striker Charlie Austin, who last started a game against Hull on February 19, is among those pushing for a recall after three appearances as a substitute.

Keiren Westwood is likely to continue in goal with fellow keepers Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh all working their way back from injury, while midfielder Chris Willock is out for the season.