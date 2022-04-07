Conor Shaughnessy suspended as Burton face Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton will be without midfielder Conor Shaughnessy as they look to kick-start their season against promotion-chasing Plymouth.

Shaughnessy was sent off shortly before half-time in Saturday’s 3-0 Sky Bet League One defeat at Morecambe which left Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men with just one in in eight games.

Joe Powell could be in line to step up to the starting line-up after being named on the bench against the Shrimpers following a neck strain.

Adlene Guedioura and Oumar Niasse, neither of whom made Hasselbaink’s matchday squad on Saturday, are also pushing to return to action.

Plymouth could welcome back wing-backs Conor Grant and Steven Sessegnon as they look to maintain their promotion push against the Brewers.

Grant and Sessegnon have been ruled out in recent weeks with groin and ankle injuries respectively, but successfully returned to training this week and could feature.

However, James Bolton is unlikely to be fit as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he sustained in the recent defeat at Ipswich.

Alfie Lewis (thigh) is also sidelined as Argyle look to pile the pressure on the clubs in the automatic promotion positions.