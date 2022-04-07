Anthony Grant returns from suspension as Scunthorpe face Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe will welcome Anthony Grant back from suspension for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Mansfield on Saturday.

Grant has been banned since seeing red in the 1-0 home defeat by Barrow on March 15.

On-loan Tyrese Sinclair is ineligible to face his parent club but James Perch should be back following an illness.

Ross Millen and Mason O’Malley are expected to miss out again along with Tom Pugh and Lewis Thompson.

Mansfield pair Rhys Oates and Jamie Murphy are in a race against time to return for the fixture.

Oates has been out with a thigh problem and Murphy with a hamstring strain but Nigel Clough said the pair would play if cleared by the club’s medical department.

Clough also said Danny Johnson could be in the mix for a start after impressing as a substitute in the midweek 1-0 loss to Forest Green.

George Lapslie was shown a red card in that match but the club have appealed against a ban.