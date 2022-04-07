Anthony Grant returns from suspension as Scunthorpe face Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anthony Grant returns from suspension as Scunthorpe face Mansfield

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 2.47pm
Anthony Grant returns from suspension for Scunthorpe (Tess Derry/PA)
Scunthorpe will welcome Anthony Grant back from suspension for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Mansfield on Saturday.

Grant has been banned since seeing red in the 1-0 home defeat by Barrow on March 15.

On-loan Tyrese Sinclair is ineligible to face his parent club but James Perch should be back following an illness.

Ross Millen and Mason O’Malley are expected to miss out again along with Tom Pugh and Lewis Thompson.

Mansfield pair Rhys Oates and Jamie Murphy are in a race against time to return for the fixture.

Oates has been out with a thigh problem and Murphy with a hamstring strain but Nigel Clough said the pair would play if cleared by the club’s medical department.

Clough also said Danny Johnson could be in the mix for a start after impressing as a substitute in the midweek 1-0 loss to Forest Green.

George Lapslie was shown a red card in that match but the club have appealed against a ban.

