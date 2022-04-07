Newcastle will check on Joe Willock’s fitness ahead of Wolves clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make a late decision on midfielder Joe Willock ahead of Friday night’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

Willock has been nursing a knee problem for several weeks and the Magpies head coach will check on him before naming his team.

Striker Miguel Almiron is fit after recovering from illness, although Howe revealed other unnamed players have been affected by a virus, but defenders Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and Federico Fernandez (side strain) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) are still out.

Wolves are again without suspended striker Raul Jimenez.

Ruben Neves remains out with a knee injury, but Nelson Semedo has stepped up his fitness following a hamstring problem and could start.

Ki-Jana Hoever has returned to training after a hamstring injury but the trip to Tyneside will be too soon for the Dutch defender.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Semedo, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.