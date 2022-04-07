Newcastle will check on Joe Willock’s fitness ahead of Wolves clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Newcastle will check on Joe Willock’s fitness ahead of Wolves clash

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 2.51pm
Newcastle’s Joe Willock is a doubt to face Wolves as he battles a knee injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Newcastle’s Joe Willock is a doubt to face Wolves as he battles a knee injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make a late decision on midfielder Joe Willock ahead of Friday night’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

Willock has been nursing a knee problem for several weeks and the Magpies head coach will check on him before naming his team.

Striker Miguel Almiron is fit after recovering from illness, although Howe revealed other unnamed players have been affected by a virus, but defenders Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and Federico Fernandez (side strain) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) are still out.

Wolves are again without suspended striker Raul Jimenez.

Ruben Neves remains out with a knee injury, but Nelson Semedo has stepped up his fitness following a hamstring problem and could start.

Ki-Jana Hoever has returned to training after a hamstring injury but the trip to Tyneside will be too soon for the Dutch defender.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Semedo, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.

