Midfielder Tom Ince returns to contention ahead of Reading’s clash with Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Midfielder Tom Ince returns to contention ahead of Reading’s clash with Cardiff

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 2.53pm
Reading’s Tom Ince is set to return to the squad after sitting out the midweek win over parent club Stoke (Adam Davy/PA)
Reading’s Tom Ince is set to return to the squad after sitting out the midweek win over parent club Stoke (Adam Davy/PA)

Reading midfielder Tom Ince will return to the squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Cardiff.

The 30-year-old loan signing was ineligible to play against parent club Stoke on Tuesday evening as his father Paul, who took interim charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in February, guided his side to a priceless 2-1 victory.

Ince was replaced by Junior Hoilett on his return from international duty in the only change to the starting XI, while there was a return to the bench for striker Brandon Barker in place of 18-year-old Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan.

The Royals, who were without the injured Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite in midweek, head into the game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run which has lifted them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison could opt for change in the wake of Saturday’s humbling 4-0 home defeat by Swansea.

Morison kept faith with the 11 men who had started the previous game, a 2-1 win over Stoke, for the derby, but saw his side well beaten on the day.

Alfie Doughty, who had to sit out against the Potters under the terms of his loan agreement, was an unused substitute at the weekend and will hope for a chance, while fellow midfielder Rubin Colwill will target further action after being used from the bench.

However, defender Sean Morrison is out for the season and striker Max Watters is unlikely to figure again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier