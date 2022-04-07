FPL tips: Crystal Palace make case for the defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
FPL tips: Crystal Palace make case for the defence

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 2.55pm
Joachim Andersen, left, and Vicente Guaita have FPL appeal (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Crystal Palace’s defence offers strong differential potential for the Fantasy Premier League run-in.

Joachim Andersen starred in a 3-0 win over Arsenal last time out which extended the Eagles’ unbeaten run to five games with only two goals conceded.

And the PA news agency’s Transfer Score system – combining form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty (FDR) – sees the appeal of Patrick Vieira’s side in the coming weeks.

Palace guard

Top defensive picks for FPL gameweek 32
Joachim Andersen is gameweek 32’s top pick after his assist double (PA graphic)

Palace have kept three successive clean sheets and conceded no more than once in any of their last eight games.

That is a recommendation for any of their reasonably-priced defenders – as well as keeper Vicente Guaita – especially with a reasonably favourable run-in.

Andersen’s league-high transfer score of 93 is inflated by his two assists against Arsenal last time out, which is unlikely to recur week-to-week – even if he did also achieve the feat against Burnley in gameweek 12, his only previous assists this season.

Similarly, Wolves full-back Jonny should not be counted on to keep his scoring run going – but strikes against Leeds and Aston Villa have added to an impressive comeback from his long-term injury and rank him second among defenders this week on 77, a point ahead of Liverpool’s Joel Matip. Guaita (79) is comfortably our top goalkeeper.

Fred the Red

Top midfield picks for FPL gameweek 32
Fred continues to impress under Ralf Rangnick (PA graphic)

While Manchester United’s overall form has not markedly improved under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, one unquestioned beneficiary can be found in the engine room.

Fred, priced at £4.9million, now ranks behind only the £11.6m Bruno Fernandes among United midfielders in fantasy points this season, outscoring the likes of Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The Brazilian has three of his four goals this season, three of five assists and seven of eight bonus points since Rangnick’s arrival, with the other two assists coming just one week previously in gameweek 14, and a goal and an assist in his last two games make him our top-ranked midfielder this week.

West Ham’s Said Benrahma is next but the most appealing pick may still be third-ranked James Maddison, given Leicester’s friendly run-in which includes three double gameweeks.

Count on Kane

Top attacking picks for FPL gameweek 32
Harry Kane is the obvious choice up front (PA graphic)

Harry Kane finds ways of keeping himself on the FPL scoresheet and even at £12.5m he is difficult to ignore.

A run of five goals in four games may have come to an end but Kane has followed up with four assists in the last two and is our top-ranked striker, with Spurs’ favourable FDR off-setting his poor cost rating.

His appeal is all the more obvious considering the otherwise slim pickings up front. Cucho Hernandez has three goals and an assist in Watford’s last four games to usurp team-mate and long-time FPL darling Emmanuel Dennis, with Norwich’s Teemu Pukki completing the podium places.

