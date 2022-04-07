Gary Rowett set to shake things up for Millwall’s clash with Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Gary Rowett set to shake things up for Millwall’s clash with Barnsley

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 3.45pm
Millwall manager Gary Rowett is set to freshen his side up for the visit of Barnsley (Richard Sellers/PA)
Millwall manager Gary Rowett is set to freshen his side up for the visit of Barnsley (Richard Sellers/PA)

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is set to make changes against Barnsley after seeing their promotion hopes fade.

The Lions have only taken one point from their last three games to fall six points off the Sky Bet Championship play-off pace.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Oliver Burke are set to start after impressing as substitutes during Tuesday’s home defeat to Swansea.

Ryan Leonard is also fit after making the bench in midweek following four months out with an ankle injury, but Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman could miss out again.

Barnsley’s battle to stay in the Championship has been dealt a blow with the loss of Michal Helik.

The Poland centre-back was injured in training and is likely to miss several games, potentially the rest of the season.

Liam Kitching will continue to deputise after Helik and Aapo Halme missed the 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Reading.

Carlton Morris is fit after suffering a painful whack to the leg against Reading, while fellow striker Cauley Woodrow is nearing fitness following four months out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier