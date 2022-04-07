Jim Goodwin says there is ‘no bad blood’ between him and outgoing Andy Considine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin says there is ‘no bad blood’ between him and outgoing Andy Considine

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 4.01pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin remain on good terms with outgoing Andy Considine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin remain on good terms with outgoing Andy Considine (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists there is no ill feeling between himself and Andy Considine after confirming the veteran defender’s 18-year Dons career will end this summer.

Goodwin moved to clarify the situation on Wednesday after claiming details of a confidential meeting with the 35-year-old Scotland international had been leaked, saying that he felt like he and the club had been “thrown under the bus”.

Considine had originally been offered a one-year deal with a pathway into coaching in the club’s youth academy but after further discussions with Goodwin he will bid farewell to Aberdeen at the end of the season.

Speaking further on the matter on Thursday, Goodwin said: “There’s absolutely no bad blood whatsoever between myself and Andy.

“There was real disappointment on my part that the conversation that we had on Monday managed to drift its way out into the media.

“As a club, we wanted to be the ones to break that news to our supporters because it is quite a big deal at the end of the day, and we wanted Andy to play his part in the statement as well but we were denied that opportunity.

“These are things that we would rather be able to bring to our supporters ourselves.

“The fact that that was denied to us on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning was very disappointing.

“And I told Andy that, whether it was Andy or his agent or a member of his family but certainly nobody from in-house here at Aberdeen had to put that out there in the public.

“So that was a disappointment from us. But as far as Andy is concerned, he remains training with the group.

“He trained this morning, he trained well, we had a conversation this morning before that.”

Goodwin, who is preparing for the final pre-split game on Saturday against Ross County where he still harbours hopes of a top-six finish in the cinch Premiership, added of the long-serving defender: “He will remain part of the squad going forward and I suppose the really important thing here is that the Aberdeen supporters will get the opportunity to show their appreciation to Andy in the weeks ahead.

“I’ve got no doubt that they’ll give him a good reception on Saturday when he’s part of the squad for the Ross County.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier