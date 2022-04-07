Robbie Neilson: It will be great to get Cammy Devlin back for Hibs semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Robbie Neilson: It will be great to get Cammy Devlin back for Hibs semi-final

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 4.51pm
Cammy Devlin is close to a return (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is expecting key midfielder Cammy Devlin to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian.

The Australian has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury that forced him off in the first half of the 2-2 draw at Dundee United last month.

Devlin will remain sidelined for this weekend’s cinch Premiership match against Hibs at Tynecastle but Neilson is relishing the prospect of welcoming the combative midfielder back for the Hampden rematch between the two Edinburgh sides on Saturday week.

“Cammy won’t feature this week but he’ll be available for next week so it will be great to get him back,” said Neilson, who will have Nathaniel Atkinson and Gary Mackay-Steven back for this weekend’s derby.

Hearts are coasting towards third place, while Hibs will probably need a win at Tynecastle to get into the top six but Neilson dismissed any suggestion that the pressure is off for his side this weekend.

“In any derby, both teams go into it with pressure and expectation,” he said. “We’re at home, we’ll be expected to win. Even when we go to Easter Road, we’re expected to win. But Hibs are in exactly the same position. It doesn’t matter what’s going on prior to it, it’s about that 90 minutes.

“We’ve got to win. We go into the game with confidence, we’ve been doing well recently, but we’ve got to go out there and perform because it’s a derby.

“It’ll be a totally different game next week, it’s a different park, a different atmosphere, it’s a semi-final. This derby on Saturday is the most important thing right now. Once that’s out the way, it’s on to the next one.”

Neilson’s team are on course to ensure group-stage football in Europe next season – either in the Conference League or Europa League – and the manager admits he will have to bolster his squad accordingly. He confirmed he has offered midfielder Peter Haring a new deal.

“We’re not going to bump it up massively,” he said. “We’re probably looking at maybe three or four additions to the squad. We’ve got a good core group here. I don’t want to be running with 26 players. We’re probably looking at the low 20s at most.

“The main priority for us was to re-sign the guys we want to keep. We’ve offered contracts to some and others have already re-signed. Then it’s a case of speaking to people and seeing what the market’s like out there. There are things bubbling away in the background and I’d like a couple of the loan players to stay on and we’ve already had those conversations.

“We’ve offered Peter a deal. It’s with the agent just now. I’m really happy with Peter and I think he’s happy here. It will come down to him.”

