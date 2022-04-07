Billy Sharp closing in on a return for Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Billy Sharp closing in on a return for Sheffield United

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 4.59pm
Billy Sharp may not be risked against Bournenouth (PA)
Billy Sharp may not be risked against Bournenouth (PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to rush Billy Sharp back for the home match against Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth.

Blades captain Sharp has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen if he will be available.

Recent arrival Filip Uremovic, who made his debut in the midweek win against QPR, and Oli McBurnie are expected to be fit after both were withdrawn on Tuesday night.

Heckingbottom has reported no new injury worries but Chris Basham is still out, while David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle are unlikely to feature again this season.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke could be an injury doubt after limping through the closing stages of the midweek defeat at West Brom.

Solanke, who has scored 24 league goals this season, was injured in a challenge from West Brom defender Kyle Bartley and could not be replaced as the Cherries had already used three substitutes.

Boss Scott Parker named the same starting line-up for the third successive match at West Brom, but may make changes.

Robbie Brady is hoping to be back in the squad after recovering from a calf injury, while Kieffer Moore (broken foot) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) are closing in on a return to action.

