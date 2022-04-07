Partey fears: Injury could sideline Arsenal midfielder for a considerable spell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Partey will undergo specialist consultations on a thigh injury which threatens to sideline the Arsenal midfielder for a considerable spell.

The Ghana international was forced off during Monday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace.

Partey now faces a race to be fit to help the Gunners in their quest to finish in the top four and seal a return to the Champions League.

“Our No. 5 was substituted during Monday night’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after aggravating his right thigh,” an Arsenal statement read.

“Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh.

“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.

“Everyone will be working hard to get Thomas back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Having barely been injured during his time at Atletico Madrid, Partey has suffered a number of issues since moving to the Emirates Stadium in 2020.

The 28-year-old has missed 21 games after joining Arsenal and that number will grow following his latest setback.