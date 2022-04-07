Duo suspended as Tranmere prepare to take on Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Duo suspended as Tranmere prepare to take on Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 5.41pm
Calum MacDonald will miss Tranmere’s game against Bristol Rovers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tranmere will be without defender Calum MacDonald and midfielder Kieron Morris for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bristol Rovers this weekend.

MacDonald was given his marching orders towards the end of the first half in last Saturday’s fiery 2-2 draw against Carlisle while Morris also saw red late on as Rovers finished the match with nine men.

Appeals against both red cards have been rejected by the Football Association, with an additional game added to the suspension of Morris, who had just returned from a shoulder injury.

Paul Glatzel is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring problem but fellow forward Nicky Maynard and midfielder Jay Spearing are pushing for starts, having recently overcome injury.

Bristol Rovers could welcome back Antony Evans and Nick Anderton from injury.

Midfielder Evans has been sidelined by a calf complaint recently while a muscle strain has kept left-back Anderton out but both players could return to Joey Barton’s squad at Prenton Park.

Defender Josh Grant should be available for the first time since early February after recovering from a knee injury.

But midfielder Jon Nolan (knee) is expected to miss out while Alex Rodman (foot) is a long-term absentee.

