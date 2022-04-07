No new selection issues for manager Roy Hodgson as Watford take on Leeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Leeds.

Teenage winger Kwadwo Baah has recovered from an ankle problem and is back in full training with the rest of the first-team squad.

Tom Cleverley, Joshua King and forward Emmanuel Dennis all came off the bench during the second half of the defeat at Liverpool as they press for a return to the side.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch could choose from an unchanged squad for his sixth game in charge. Striker Joe Gelhardt is expected to recover from a dead leg sustained in action for the under-23s this week.

Kalvin Phillips is hoping to make his first start since December. He stepped off the bench in last week’s draw against Southampton after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Leo Hjelde is available after recovering from knee surgery, but Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (hamstring), Junior Firpo (knee) and Jamie Shackleton are still out.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Kiko, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Kamara, Sissoko, Kucka, Joao Pedro, Sarr, Hernandez, Bachmann, Ngakia, Masina, Cathcart, Cleverley, Sema, Kayembe, King, Dennis, Baah

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Koch, Forshaw, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh.