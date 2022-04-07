Stuart O’Keefe could return for Gillingham against Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham could welcome back captain Stuart O’Keefe for their Sky Bet League One meeting with Wycombe.

Midfielder O’Keefe missed last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Sunderland due to a knee injury but, according to boss Neil Harris, has “a chance” of being involved.

Ben Reeves, who has been struggling with a calf issue recently, is expected to be in contention but Watford loanee Daniel Phillips is unlikely to feature.

Defenders Robbie McKenzie (thigh) and Harvey Lintott (hamstring) will be assessed, while Mustapha Carayol and Gerald Sithole are once again doubtful. Danny Lloyd and Alex MacDonald are out for the rest of the season.

Promotion-chasing Wycombe will assess defender Anthony Stewart ahead of the trip to Priestfield.

Stewart missed Tuesday’s thumping 4-1 win at Cambridge due to a leg injury but could return.

Should the 29-year-old once again miss out, Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth is likely to stick with an unchanged squad.

Midfielder David Wheeler and veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa are among the options if Ainsworth opts to freshen up his starting XI.