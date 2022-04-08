Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips eyed as Man Utd target ‘hungry players’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips eyed as Man Utd target ‘hungry players’

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 7.39am Updated: April 8 2022, 7.59am
Kalvin Phillips is a player reportedly on Man Utd’s radar (Joe Giddens/PA)
What the papers say

The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The paper writes that the 26-year-old appeals to the club’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick who is targeting “hungry players seeking a progressive career move”.

In more Old Trafford gossip, the Daily Mirror claims the club have told unhappy players who want to leave this summer they can only go if they are out of contract. It comes as stars Paul Pogba, 29, Jesse Lingard, 29, Edinson Cavani, 35, and Juan Mata, 33, are all set to have their deals expire in June and are expected to be on their way.

AFC Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.
With such a talent exodus on the cards, the Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to watch Villarreal’s former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. The Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old Holland international is also a target for Liverpool.

The same paper claims that Everton boss Frank Lampard has not lost support from the club’s owner despite defeat against Burnley. Farhad Moshiri and the Goodison Park club’s board are all backing the manager, even as the Toffees edge precariously closer to the relegation zone.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is subject of Premier League interest
Declan Rice: 90 Min reports that Man Utd are prepared to break their transfer record to sign the 23-year-old West Ham and England midfielder.

Darwin Nunez: The Daily Express writes that Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67million if they want to sign Benfica’s 22-year-old striker.

