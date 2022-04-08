No new injury worries for Doncaster ahead of Crewe clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster have no fresh injury worries ahead of their home clash with fellow League One strugglers Crewe.

Rovers have taken just two points from their last six fixtures and are staring down the barrel of relegation.

Jon Taylor (ankle) is missing as are Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson – who will all miss the rest of the season.

Ethan Galbraith and Mipo Odubeko will be pushing for recalls having missed out on starts in the 2-0 reverse at Wycombe.

The visitors are rock bottom of the division having lost their last seven games.

David Artell’s side are 13 points from safety and he could bring Bassala Sambou into the starting line-up after he scored off the bench in a 2-1 defeat at MK Dons last time out.

Mikael Mandron and Tariq Uwakwe (both knee) are absent while Billy Sass-Davies is still out having suffered blood clots in his calf.

The defender could now return before the end of the season having recently played in an under-23 fixture.