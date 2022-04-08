No new injury worries for Doncaster ahead of Crewe clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No new injury worries for Doncaster ahead of Crewe clash

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 9.47am
Doncaster host fellow League One strugglers Crewe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Doncaster host fellow League One strugglers Crewe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Doncaster have no fresh injury worries ahead of their home clash with fellow League One strugglers Crewe.

Rovers have taken just two points from their last six fixtures and are staring down the barrel of relegation.

Jon Taylor (ankle) is missing as are Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson – who will all miss the rest of the season.

Ethan Galbraith and Mipo Odubeko will be pushing for recalls having missed out on starts in the 2-0 reverse at Wycombe.

The visitors are rock bottom of the division having lost their last seven games.

David Artell’s side are 13 points from safety and he could bring Bassala Sambou into the starting line-up after he scored off the bench in a 2-1 defeat at MK Dons last time out.

Mikael Mandron and Tariq Uwakwe (both knee) are absent while Billy Sass-Davies is still out having suffered blood clots in his calf.

The defender could now return before the end of the season having recently played in an under-23 fixture.

