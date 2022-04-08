Colchester again without Owura Edwards for Stevenage visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester will still be without winger Owura Edwards against Stevenage.

The Bristol City loanee has returned to his parent club for treatment on his knee injury and it is not known whether he will be able to play again this season.

Ryan Clampin (knee) remains a long-term absentee and is also unlikely to play again this season.

Boss Wayne Brown is not expected to have any other injury concerns.

Steve Evans is looking for his first win in charge of Stevenage.

The former Rotherham, Leeds and Peterborough manager has been brought in to ensure Stevenage’s Football League status, but they suffered a damaging defeat to Oldham last week and slipped into the bottom two.

Evans made four changes for that game and he could again tinker with his line-up as he tries to find a winning formula.

Bruno Andrade will be hoping to start after coming off the bench last weekend.