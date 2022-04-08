Crawley boosted by takeover news ahead of Barrow clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crawley boosted by takeover news ahead of Barrow clash

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.03am
Crawley Town’s stadium (John Walton/PA)
Crawley Town’s stadium (John Walton/PA)

Crawley will hope news of their takeover will boost them ahead of the visit of Barrow.

A group of US cryptocurrency investors completed their purchase of the club on Thursday.

Boss John Yems is excited by the takeover and will hope that feelgood factor carries on to the pitch.

They return to action having had last weekend off due to Sutton’s participation in the Papa John’s Trophy final, which has given time for any bumps and bruises to heal.

Barrow have some coronavirus problems to deal with ahead of their 327-mile trip.

Boss Phil Brown has revealed three players and a member of staff have been struck down with the virus so cannot feature.

Brown, who is hoping for his first win in charge since taking over from Mark Cooper, says he is expecting to be able to name a strong squad.

Kgosi Ntlhe is still out with a knee injury.

