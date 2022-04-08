Sutton could shuffle pack from Papa John’s final defeat against Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sutton could shuffle pack from Papa John’s final defeat against Leyton Orient

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.05am
Sutton manager Matt Gray saw his side lose the Papa John’s Trophy final last weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray saw his side lose the Papa John’s Trophy final last weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

Sutton return to Sky Bet League Two action on Saturday looking to reignite their play-off ambitions with victory over Leyton Orient.

Matt Gray’s side were beaten 4-2 after extra-time by Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy final last weekend.

The U’s have no fresh injury concerns as they hope to close the three-point gap to the play-off places.

Gray could make alterations following the Wembley exertions last weekend with the likes of Coby Rowe, Ritchie Bennett and Isaac Olaofe in contention.

Orient won 2-0 at Walsall last time out with a top-half finish still a distinct possibility.

Theo Archibald is back from a two-match ban and could go straight back into the team.

Richie Wellens has been shuffling his pack in recent weeks and could do so again this weekend to keep his side fresh.

Young forward Ruel Sotiriou could be one of those who drops out after Wellens said he is aiming to manage his minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier