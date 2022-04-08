Sutton could shuffle pack from Papa John’s final defeat against Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton return to Sky Bet League Two action on Saturday looking to reignite their play-off ambitions with victory over Leyton Orient.

Matt Gray’s side were beaten 4-2 after extra-time by Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy final last weekend.

The U’s have no fresh injury concerns as they hope to close the three-point gap to the play-off places.

Gray could make alterations following the Wembley exertions last weekend with the likes of Coby Rowe, Ritchie Bennett and Isaac Olaofe in contention.

Orient won 2-0 at Walsall last time out with a top-half finish still a distinct possibility.

Theo Archibald is back from a two-match ban and could go straight back into the team.

Richie Wellens has been shuffling his pack in recent weeks and could do so again this weekend to keep his side fresh.

Young forward Ruel Sotiriou could be one of those who drops out after Wellens said he is aiming to manage his minutes.