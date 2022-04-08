Rochdale squad hit by illness ahead of visit of Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rochdale squad hit by illness ahead of visit of Walsall

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.27am
Robbie Stockdale has illness concerns with his Rochdale squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Stockdale has illness concerns with his Rochdale squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has a concern over illness within his squad ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Walsall.

The manager revealed two unnamed players had left training early due to a head cold on Thursday.

Paul Downing, an unused substitute in last weekend’s goalless draw with Swindon after injury, has come through another week’s training but the match is likely to come too soon for Max Taylor.

Tahvon Campbell and James Ball remain long-term absentees with a broken foot and groin injury respectively.

Walsall must check on Lee Tomlin after he picked up a groin injury in last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Tomlin had come on to replace Rollin Menayese just 17 minutes into the match, but did not make it to half-time before having to come off.

Menayese seems certain to be benched after getting the hook once Orient had scored their second so early in the match.

Walsall will hope that Donervon Daniels, who has been out with a calf problem, is fit to replace him in central defence.

