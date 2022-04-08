Connor Barron: Aberdeen focused on Ross County win and not top-six permutations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Connor Barron: Aberdeen focused on Ross County win and not top-six permutations

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.27am
Aberdeen are focussed on beating Ross County at Pittodrie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Connor Barron insists Aberdeen will disregard possible top-six permutations to concentrate on three points against Ross County on Saturday.

The Dons are in ninth place in the cinch Premiership with 36 points and need to beat both the Staggies in the final pre-split fixture and for other results to go their way to claim a top-half finish.

However, the 19-year-old midfielder believes the Pittodrie side need to focus simply on getting a victory.

He said: “Everyone knows what’s at stake on Saturday.

“Everyone is 100 per cent committed to it, we are ready to go, we all know our jobs and we just need to go out there on Saturday and put on a big performance.

“We know what we need to do to get the three points and then we will see where we end up on Saturday at five o’clock.

“Whatever happens elsewhere, we just need to forget about that and focus on ourselves and see what happens after the game.

“I know the circumstances, what could happen, what might not happen, it doesn’t bother me at all.

“We have a big game and we know what’s at stake, that’s the only thing on our minds.”

Barron insists he and his team-mates will embrace the pressure of playing at the business end of the season.

He said: “That is football, there is always pressure.

“It is about how you handle it. We have got big players and as a team we know we can handle it.

“We don’t need to worry about that pressure being there. We just need to go and get the job done.

“I know the team and me personally thrive off pressure and here’s hoping we put in a good performance on Saturday.”

Barron believes a loan spell in the first half of the season at Kelty Hearts – who have ended up getting promoted to League One as champions – helped with his transition into the Dons first team.

He said:  “Kelty helped me massively. Going down there I knew that the aim was to go and win the league and that’s why I wanted to go there, to win games every week and play nice football on the deck.

“I really enjoyed it, working with (Kelty manager) Kevin Thomson as well.  He had a lot to say to me before and after games and helped me along the way and I am definitely in a much better position now after that loan spell.”

