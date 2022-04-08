Troy Deeney’s call for curriculum to be diversified subject of Channel 4 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Troy Deeney’s call for curriculum to be diversified subject of Channel 4 show

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.29am
Birmingham captain Troy Deeney launched a campaign to make the national curriculum more diverse in February (James Manning/PA)
Birmingham captain Troy Deeney launched a campaign to make the national curriculum more diverse in February (James Manning/PA)

Birmingham captain Troy Deeney’s call for the national curriculum to teach more diverse topics is to be the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary.

Back in February the former Watford forward started a campaign to make the teaching of the history and experiences of black, Asian and ethnic minorities mandatory in schools when he published an open letter to the Government and launched a petition.

In the six weeks that have passed, Deeney’s petition to make the national curriculum more diverse has received over 50,000 signatures and his efforts quickly attracted the attention of Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Zahawi immediately replied to Deeney’s open letter on social media and thanked the footballer for raising the issue while revealing his intention to get together for a meeting.

The pair held a meeting last week, which has been captured by Channel 4 for the documentary ‘Troy Deeney – Where’s My History’.

SBX Studios, the production company co-founded by Anthony Joshua, have produced the 60-minute documentary which will be broadcast in May and will show meetings with other high-profile figures like actor David Harewood, current football pundit Micah Richards and other young activist campaigners.

Deeney has met numerous teachers and commissioned his own YouGov survey at the start of the year which found the majority of British teachers think the school system has a racial bias and only 12 per cent said they feel empowered to teach diverse topics.

He said: “I have met some amazing people throughout this journey who have made it their life’s work to make real change in this area. I have been inspired and enlightened and this is just the start of this journey.”

Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor Joe Blake-Turner added: “Troy Deeney and SBX Studios have embarked on a project that has the power to transform education in this country and have a really positive long-term impact on society.”

