Sean Kelly looking forward to Livingston’s top-six shootout with Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sean Kelly looking forward to Livingston’s top-six shootout with Motherwell

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 10.31am
Sean Kelly is eyeing the top six (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Sean Kelly is eyeing the top six (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Sean Kelly is relishing Livingston’s top-six shootout with Motherwell on Saturday.

Both sides go into their final match before the split at the Tony Macaroni Arena with high hopes of sealing their place in the top half alongside Celtic, Rangers and Hearts.

A draw should be sufficient for Motherwell, while a victory for Livingston will be enough as long as either Hibernian or Ross County fail to win their matches away to Hearts and Aberdeen respectively.

“I think it is a cup final for both teams,” said Lions defender Kelly. “Everybody knows what’s at stake.

“Outside the bubble of the two teams, it’s probably not that big a game to anybody else but within our bubble it obviously can be at this point in the season.

“There’s excitement in the dressing room. There’s no real pressure on us because for Livingston to get top six is a great achievement that nobody really expects at the start of the season. There’s internal pressure though because we want to win the game.

“There’s obviously a scenario where if we win we still might not be in the top six. We can only go out and try and win the game. It would be massive for the club because of the bonuses that come with it and the fixtures you get.”

The two sides are separated by just two points in the table, with Motherwell having won 2-1 in both previous meetings between the sides. The Fir Park side have been in poor form this calendar year but got themselves back into the top half with a 4-2 win over St Mirren last weekend.

“It’s good to be playing at home, to have the fans behind us,” said Kelly. “Our games against Motherwell have been tight all season so I don’t imagine this one will be too different.

“It’s going to be hard because Motherwell look like they’ve turned their form around and are getting back to where they were earlier in the season. They’ve got good players. Kevin Van Veen is a handful. We’re under no illusions about how hard it’s going to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier